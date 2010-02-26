PETA Hates Tiger Woods, Too

Tiger Woods will soon appear on a PETA billboard in his hometown of Windermere, Fla. The animal rights group created a large-scale photo of the golfer accompanied by the text, “TOO MUCH SEX CAN BE A BAD THING.”

The message continues: “… for little tigers too. Help keep your cats (and dogs) out of trouble: Always spay or neuter!”

PETA On Kanye & Amber: “Pathetic Creatures”

A blog post at PETA’s web site explains the ad:

“One unspayed female cat and her offspring can produce an estimated 420,000 cats in only seven years, and a female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 puppies in six years. Many of those animals end up unwanted and unloved, often dropped off at animal shelters that are already bursting at the seams. Just as we all know and accept that the sky is blue, we know that every time a breeder or pet store sells an animal, an animal in an animal shelter loses his or her life.”

White House Upset Over First Lady’s Image In Anti-Fur Ad

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the only hitch is that PETA needs a billboard company who will agree to sponsor them and put up the sign.

Virginia Fort, a campaigner with PETA, told the paper of the ad:

“It’s a fun, tongue-in-cheek approach. We hope these billboard companies will understand.”

Fort also suggested that Woods would “appreciate” it, since it’s in good fun and “turning his sex scandal into something positive for little tigers.”

VIDEO: Mario Goes Shirtless For Anti-Fur Ad