Nonprofit Aims to Help Wake’s Struggling Students

VIA: WRAL.COM

More than 1,600 students dropped out of the Wake County Public School System last year, and one organization is fighting that trend.

First-grader Danielle Childress said the tutoring she receives four days a week after school at the Heritage Park Learning Center has helped.

“They help me do my work and always help me get my stuff right,” she said.

The Heritage Park Learning Center is one of five learning centers operated by the nonprofit group Communities in Schools of Wake County.

All are nestled in Raleigh’s public housing communities, where kids might lack resources and family support.

