Duke Lacrosse Accuser Charged with Attempted Murder, Arson

VIA: WRAL.COM

Durham police arrested Duke lacrosse accuser Crystal Gale Mangum, 33, late Wednesday after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend, set his clothes on fire in a bathtub and threatened to stab him.

Authorities charged her with attempted first-degree murder, five counts of arson, assault and battery, communicating threats, three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, injury to personal property, identity theft and resisting a public officer.

Police charged Mangum with identity theft because she gave them a fake name, “Marella Mangum,” and age, authorities said. She also resisted the officers who responded to the scene, according to police documents.

Mangum was being held in the Durham County Jail on no bond and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning. She has been ordered to have no contact with Walker.

