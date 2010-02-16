The First African American To Win A Medal In The Winter Olympics – Vonetta Flowers

Vonetta Flowers was born October 29, 1973 in Birmingham, Alabama. In 1992, Vonetta graduated from P.D. Jackson Olin High School. She was the first person in her family to go to college. She graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She is married to Johnny Mack Flowers, who is also her coach.On February 19, 2002, Flowers won the Gold Medal for Bobsled and on August 30 that same year, delivered twin boys, Jorden Maddox (born hearing impaired) and Jaden Michael.

Vonetta Flowers Best Known For:

Vonetta Flowers was the first black athlete (male or female)–from any country–to ever win an Olympic Winter Games gold medal. In the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, Vonetta and Jill Bakken drove USA to an Olympic gold medal, ending the United States’ 46-year medal drought in bobsled. The 2-woman bobsled team’s time was 1 minute 48 seconds.

