Black History Month
Celebrating The Legendary Diahann Carroll

VIA:  Diahann Carroll Official Website

Diahann Carroll is the consummate entertainer.  So varied and dynamic are her gifts that she continually astounds fans and critics alike with her versatility and magnetism.  She is one of America’s major performing talents appearing in nightclubs, the Broadway stage, a Las Vegas headliner, in motion pictures and television.  Diahann Carroll is a Tony Award winner, an Emmy and Grammy nominee, a Golden Globe winner and a Best Actress Oscar nominee.

In April 2006, she debuted her new cabaret show at Feinstein’s, New York’s prime venue, to sell-out audiences receiving overwhelming reviews.  Stephen Holden of The New York Times wrote, “Diahann Carroll is historic.  Experience it while you can.  Her opening number, “Come Rain or Come Shine” erupts out of her like an emotional volcano.  From here on, the lava never stops flowing.  The forceful dramatic immediacy of her performance of “As if We Never Said Goodbye”, is second to none.  Throughout the show Ms. Carroll demonstrates her A-to-Z range as a singing actress.  A rip-roaring version of the Sophie Tucker showstopper “Some of These Days” is matched in commitment by its quiet opposite, the break-up song “Where Do I Start?”.  The New York Post said “Looking impossibly beautiful for her 70 years, and dressed and coiffed in a manner that would make Norma Desmond (whom she played “Sunset Boulevard”) proud, she delivers in a strong voice remarkably unaffected by age, a well-chosen mixture of standards, pop ballads and songs associated with her stage career”.

Her television nominations go back to 1963, and in 1968 Diahann Carroll become the first black actress in television history to star in her own series, “Julia” for NBC, which soared to the top of the Nielsen ratings and received an Emmy nomination in its first year on the air.

In 1989 she was nominated for an Emmy Award for the successful NBC-TV series, “A Different World”, as outstanding actress in a comedy series.  In 1984 Diahann Carroll become the first black actress to star in the award-winning night-time series “Dynasty”, which is still in syndication around the world.

Click here to read more on Diahann Carroll…

Check out this episode of her famous ground breaking television show “Dynasty”:

Diahann Carroll on her role in “Claudine”:

