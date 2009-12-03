CLOSE
Inmate in Wheelchair Escapes on Foot

The man who oversees Texas’ criminal justice system called Wednesday for a shake-up as authorities searched for a prisoner in a wheelchair who escaped on foot Monday from two armed guards as he was being transferred between prisons.

“I just think enough’s enough,” said state Sen. John Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston who is chairman of the state Senate’s Criminal Justice Committee.

“We need a complete shake-up of the leadership of our prison system and/or an outside review by third parties,” he said of the escape of Arcade Comeaux Jr., 49. “We just can’t have security breaches of this nature.”

The 6-foot, 200-pound Comeaux was serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

