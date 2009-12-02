CLOSE
National
Home

Wonder named U.N. Messenger of Peace

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: www.upi.com

U.S. singer-songwriter and activist Stevie Wonder has been named a Messenger of Peace, the United Nations announced Tuesday.

Wonder is to be officially presented with the title at a news conference Thursday.

“Our newest Messenger of Peace is someone who is admired by millions of people and has given back to millions of people,” U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement Tuesday.

“I recognize that he has consistently used his voice and special relationship with the public to create a better and more inclusive world, to defend civil and human rights and to improve the lives of those less fortunate,” Ki-moon added. “Stevie Wonder is a true inspiration to young people all over the world about what can be achieved despite any physical limitations.”

Stevie Wonder , United Nations

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 4 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 4 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close