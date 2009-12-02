Wonder named U.N. Messenger of Peace

Via: www.upi.com

U.S. singer-songwriter and activist Stevie Wonder has been named a Messenger of Peace, the United Nations announced Tuesday.

Wonder is to be officially presented with the title at a news conference Thursday.

“Our newest Messenger of Peace is someone who is admired by millions of people and has given back to millions of people,” U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement Tuesday.

“I recognize that he has consistently used his voice and special relationship with the public to create a better and more inclusive world, to defend civil and human rights and to improve the lives of those less fortunate,” Ki-moon added. “Stevie Wonder is a true inspiration to young people all over the world about what can be achieved despite any physical limitations.”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: