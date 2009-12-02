VH1 Sets Premiere Date For Fantasia

Fantasia’s anticipated VH1 reality show, “Fantasia for Real,” will premiere on Jan. 11, 2010 at 10 p.m. and follow the “American Idol” champ as she juggles single motherhood with the recording of her third album.

The sole breadwinner for her large family, Fantasia struggles to balance career, family, and the demanding life of a performing artist. Her VH1 series delves into how she has dealt with the seismic aftershocks of fame, all while managing the daily demands of life on the road and writing and recording new music that will connect with her fans.

“Fantasia has engaged millions of fans not only through her music and her amazing talent but also by her incredible fairytale life story,” said Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Original Programming & Production, VH1. “Our audience helped Fantasia become an ‘American Idol’ and now, with this series, they get a backstage pass into her real life as she confronts obstacles to realize her true potential as an artist, a mother, a daughter and a sister.”

The 8 episode, 30 minute docu-series will kick off with a sneak peek of the first episode on VH1.com – several days before the on-air premiere. Subsequent episodes will be available on VH1.com the morning after they air.

Additional video content from “Fantasia For Real,” including extras from each episode, will be available on VH1.com and on VH1 Mobile throughout the season.

