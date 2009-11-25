North Carolina Residents Hit The Holiday Road

The rush home to family for the Thanksgiving holiday is picking up. AAA Carolina’s estimates about one out of eight North Carolina residents are hitting the road for Thanksgiving, with Wednesday traditionally the heaviest travel day of the year. The Charlotte-based travel services company said trips more than 50 miles from home are expected to rise about 2 percent from last year. That’s despite gasoline being more expensive than last year. The state Transportation Department is suspending work on most road projects through the holidays.

