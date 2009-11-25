CLOSE
Local
Home

North Carolina Residents Hit The Holiday Road

0 reads
Leave a comment

The rush home to family for the Thanksgiving holiday is picking up. AAA Carolina’s estimates about one out of eight North Carolina residents are hitting the road for Thanksgiving, with Wednesday traditionally the heaviest travel day of the year. The Charlotte-based travel services company said trips more than 50 miles from home are expected to rise about 2 percent from last year. That’s despite gasoline being more expensive than last year. The state Transportation Department is suspending work on most road projects through the holidays.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 6 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 6 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close