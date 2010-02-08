Mystery Powerball Winner From Western NC

Via: wncn.com

At least one western North Carolina resident is about to get a significant bump in their bank account.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Sunday that the winning ticket from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Asheville.

Spokeswoman Pamela Walker confirmed the ticket was sold at a Wilco Hess convenience store.

The winning numbers were 14, 22, 52, 54, 59, with the Powerball 4. The ticket was worth a $141.4 million annuity or $69.6 million in cash, minus federal and state withholdings, if the winner elects to take the lump sum.

It’s the third time that North Carolina has had a winner in the Powerball drawing since the state established a lottery on May 30, 2006.

