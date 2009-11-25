MADD Ties One On For Safety

CLOSE
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) launched their “Tie One on for Safety” holiday ribbon campaign yesterday. According to WRAL, the 21st annual crusade coincides with the Booze It & Loose It initiative, both aimed at reducing drunken driving. Last year, more than 75,000 citations were issued for driving while impaired across the state. As part of the campaign, MADD asks motorists to tie a red ribbon to their vehicle as a pledge to drive safe and sober over the holidays, one of the deadliest travel times of the year. Last year, 25 motorists were killed and 1,870 were injured on state highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Booze It & Loose It and Tie One on for Safety both run through December.

