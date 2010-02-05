Details on John Edwards Sex Tape

Via: wral.com

A judge wants a former aide to John Edwards to appear in a North Carolina court to explain why he should not be held in contempt for not turning over a “private” videotape authored by the candidate’s mistress.

Superior Court Judge Abraham Penn Jones has scheduled a hearing for Friday.

He wrote in court documents that Andrew Young could be held in civil or criminal contempt if he does not personally appear in court along with all copies of the items that Edwards mistress Rielle Hunter is seeking.

Hunter filed suit against Young and his wife, Cheri Young, demanding that the tape be returned to her.

A week ago, Hunter obtained a temporary restraining order to prevent Young from using the video to promote his tell-all book, “The Politician,” which went on sale last Saturday.

