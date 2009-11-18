CLOSE
Local
Durham Rescue Mission Needs Turkeys

The Durham Rescue Mission is a quest for Turkey donations for their yearly Thanksgiving Day celebration to help those families who need it most.

The mission needs about 70 turkeys to serve an estimated 600 people at this year’s event.

Ten turkeys were delivered by a community member Tuesday, but Sean Saunders with the mission said it’s not enough and encourages others to do the same.

“This is an opportunity to show someone that you care during this time of year and it’s more than just a meal, it’s the thought behind it,” Saunders said.

Community officials will begin cooking the turkeys around 4 a.m. Thanksgiving morning in order for them to be ready for the families.

