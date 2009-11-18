Tampa family refused help by OnStar

Ashley Halverson loves her daughter Layla more than anything.

“Having a child just changes your life. I love her more than anything I ever imagined. I would do anything to protect her,” she said.

But last week, Ashley felt helpless when her 9-month-old was accidentally locked in their car.

“I was petrified and I tried to remain calm for her. Our Escalade was tinted really dark so we couldn’t see in. We could hear her crying and I tried to put my face up to the window so she could see us and be comforted by me, but myself I was terrified and did not know what was going on. I could not see anything in there.”

Ashley and Joe Abdo immediately called OnStar, a company whose ad campaign promises peace of mind in any emergency situation even if your keys are locked in the car. But Ashley said what she was told was shocking.

“They advised us that our membership with them had expired and that there was nothing that they could do. We said we would give them a credit card over the phone to renew it right then and there. ”

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: