Obama Stops By Duke Vs. Georgetown Game

Fans at a Duke vs. Georgetown this afternoon got a bit of a treat when President Barack Obama stopped by to check out some of the action.

Obama and personal assistant Reggie Love, who is a former Duke Blue Devil Basketball player, joined a sellout crowd to watch seventh-ranked Georgetown take on No. 8 Duke.

As you may know, Obama, who is an avid basketball fan, prior to moving into the White House had a court built on the premises.

Todays game between these top 10 teams is part of an initiative to raise money for children in Darfur refugee camps.

