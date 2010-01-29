Former Durham Officer Indicted on Drug, Weapon Charges

Via: WRAL.com

A federal grand jury has indicted a former Durham police officer on drug and weapons charges.

Sherrod Peace, 35, who resigned from the Durham Police Department at the end of December, was indicted Wednesday on charges he distributed less than 5 grams of crack cocaine on Dec. 21 and that he possessed a .45-caliber handgun during the alleged incident. Peace is a former football player at the University of North Carolina.

Federal authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

