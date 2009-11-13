CLOSE
Local
Home

Missing Fayetteville Girl Seen with Man in Sanford

0 reads
Leave a comment

Authorities are searching for a man believed to be with a missing 5-year-old Fayetteville girl, police said Thursday night.

Police said Shaniya Nicole Davis was seen at a Sanford hotel on Tuesday morning with 29-year-old Mario Andrette McNeill.

A hotel worker called police on Tuesday to report seeing a child matching Shaniya’s description, according to Theresa Chance, spokeswoman for the Fayetteville Police Department.

Surveillance video showed the child with McNeill at the hotel at 6:11 a.m., less than a half-hour before her mother reported her missing from the family’s home at 1116-A Sleepy Hollow Drive in Fayetteville.

Police immediately traveled to Sanford, but McNeill had already checked out of the hotel.

Chance said Shaniya appeared to be “well taken care of.”

“We believe she is safe. We have no reason to believe he would harm her,” Chance said.

McNeill has a criminal history, including arrests for fleeing to elude arrest, assault on a female and drug possession.

McNeill’s relationship to the child is unknown.

“Whoever has my daughter tonight, I just ask that they let her go and bring her home safe. I miss her and love her very much,” said Shaniya’s father, Bradley Lockhardt.

Authorities urged McNeill to bring Shaniya to the closest law enforcement or medical facility so she could be safely reunited with her family.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close