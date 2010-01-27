CLOSE
Local
Home

Toyota Halts Sales Of 8 Recalled Vehicle Models

3 reads
Leave a comment

Toyota is suspending U.S. sales of eight recalled vehicle models to fix accelerator pedals that stick.

As part of the plan, Toyota is halting production at five manufacturing facilities for the week of Feb. 1 “to assess and coordinate activities.”

There are 2.3 million vehicles involved in the recall, which was announced last week.

The Japanese automaker says the sales suspension includes the 2009-2010 RAV4, the 2009-2010 Corolla, the 2009-2010 Matrix, the 2005-2010 Avalon, the 2007-2010 Camry, the 2010 Highlander, the 2007-2010 Tundra and the 2008-2010 Sequoia.

The recall came months after Toyota recalled 4.2 million vehicles due to gas pedals that could become trapped under floor mats, causing the vehicle to accelerate.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close