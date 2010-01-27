Toyota Halts Sales Of 8 Recalled Vehicle Models

Toyota is suspending U.S. sales of eight recalled vehicle models to fix accelerator pedals that stick.

As part of the plan, Toyota is halting production at five manufacturing facilities for the week of Feb. 1 “to assess and coordinate activities.”

There are 2.3 million vehicles involved in the recall, which was announced last week.

The Japanese automaker says the sales suspension includes the 2009-2010 RAV4, the 2009-2010 Corolla, the 2009-2010 Matrix, the 2005-2010 Avalon, the 2007-2010 Camry, the 2010 Highlander, the 2007-2010 Tundra and the 2008-2010 Sequoia.

The recall came months after Toyota recalled 4.2 million vehicles due to gas pedals that could become trapped under floor mats, causing the vehicle to accelerate.

