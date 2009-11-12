CLOSE
Entertainment News
Whitney To Perform At American Music Awards

The American Music Awards has booked Whitney Houston to both perform and receive the honorary International Artist Award during the ceremony airing Nov. 22 on ABC.

Houston will sing “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength” from her latest album, “I Look to You.” The performance will be her first time singing at the awards show in a decade.

“We’re honored to have Whitney Houston back on the AMA stage after ten years,” producer Larry Klein says. “She has won the most AMAs of any female artist in history and is without a doubt an international superstar.”

The International Artist Award has been given out sporadically in the 36-year history of the awards and recognizes artists who “have gone beyond the borders of their own country to be acknowledged for their superstar status around the globe.”

Past recipients include Michael Jackson, the Bee Gees, Madonna, and Beyonce.

via:eurweb

