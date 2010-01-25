CLOSE
VIDEO: Sheila E Pokes Fun At Prince After Saints Win

Prince’s former drummer,  Sheila E.  had a little fun at her old boss’ expense.  She posted a video  doing the greatest Prince impersonation I’ve ever seen.

Now, I know from personal experience that some of you don’t take lightly to people poking fun at the guy (who isn’t above poking fun at others, mind you) but hopefully you’ll find the humor in this.

This hilarious clip comes just days after Prince wrote and released a song for the Minnesota Vikings and after the Saints defeated the Vikings and earned a spot in the Super Bowl.

Via:the urbandaily

