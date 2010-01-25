“Hope For Haiti” Telethon Raises $58 Million

CLOSE
Friday night’s star-studded “Hope for Haiti” telethon has raised a record-breaking $58 million, with more donations continuing to pour in from around the world, the benefit’s organizers announced Saturday.

The preliminary figure is a record for donations made by the public through a disaster relief telethon, according to a news release from telethon organizers.

Additionally, the “Hope for Haiti Now” album, a compilation of the night’s musical performances made available on Apple’s iTunes, was the No. 1 album in 18 countries Saturday. Sales figures for iTunes are still being calculated, and the preliminary figure of $58 million does not include donations from corporations or large private donors.

People will be able to make donations to “Hope for Haiti” via phone, Web, text messaging and regular mail for the next six months, according to the news release.

