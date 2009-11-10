CLOSE
Local
Home

Fingertip Amputation Hazard Prompts Stroller Recall

0 reads
Leave a comment

About a million Maclaren strollers sold by Target and Babies “R” Us were recalled Monday, after 12 reports of children having their fingertips amputated by a hinge mechanism.

The recall includes all nine models of single and double umbrella Maclaren strollers, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which announced the recall after an investigation.

The amputation risk occurs when a child’s finger is placed in the hinge mechanism of a stroller while it is being unfolded. When the opened stroller locks into place, it can cut off the tip of the child’s finger.

The recall includes the following stroller models: Volo, Triumph, Quest Sport, Quest Mod, Techno XT, TechnoXLR, Twin Triumph, Twin Techno and Easy Traveller. They have been sold at Babies “R” Us, Target and other stores around the country since 1999. Prices for the strollers ranged from $100 to $360.

The company is offering free hinge covers to prevent future incidents. The covers should not be removed unless the stroller is being cleaned, according to the CPSC.

“Our message to parents, grandparents and all caregivers is to make sure that you stop using these strollers until you get the repair kit, which zips the covers in place,” said CPSC spokeswoman Patty Davis.

The strollers were manufactured in China and distributed by Maclaren USA Inc of South Norwalk, Conn.

The company could not immediately be reached by phone for comment and its Web site was offline.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 8 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 8 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 8 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 8 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close