Mary J Blige has pushed back her forthcoming album ‘Stronger’ to December 22nd (Christmas week).

According to rap-up.com, MJB’s ninth studio album “Stronger” will now arrive in stores on December 22, three days before Christmas. It was previously scheduled to go head-to-head with Alicia Keys, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and more on December 15.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: