20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

Published on August 18, 2025

The Wiz

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

Whether it’s fiction, non-fiction, based on a book, person or event, many of us have a favorite movie. And for many of us music lovers, a movie with a phenomenal score or soundtrack is the next best thing to our favorite album or mixtape.

Throughout the decades, there have been many movies, whether depicting fictional artists or some of our favorites, that we always just have to sit down and watch, no matter what. Sometimes you need to see the full scope— the spotlight, the sacrifice, the trials, and the triumph that an artist goes through behind every hit, no matter if it’s a biopic of your favorite artists or a musical introducing new characters. And with something as special and delicate as Black music, we celebrate even harder when Hollywood actually depicts the story right.

So, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite Black music movies that music lovers and cinema enthusiasts alike can go through and enjoy.

1. Dreamgirls (2006)

2. The Wiz (1978)

3. The Temptations (1998)

4. Ray (2004)

5. Get On Up (2014)

6. The Five Heartbeats (1991)

7. Sparkle (1976)

8. The New Edition Story (2017)

9. The Bobby Brown Story (2018)

10. Purple Rain (1984)

11. Carmen Jone (1954)

12. Idlewild (2006)

13. What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

14. Hustle & Flow (2005)

15. Roxanne Roxanne (2018)

16. School Daze (1988)

17. Sister Act II (1993)

18. The Fighting Temptations (2003)

19. The Bodyguard (1992)

20. The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992)

