CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Kandi

Posted May 17, 2020

Though she’s cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss is far from being just a housewife.  As a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur she’s let her hard work shine through in many different ways over the years.

Famously known for being a member of the hit 90’s group, Xscape, her songwriting discography is lengthy as well. As a multifaceted queen, she’s written songs for celebrities like P!nk, Alicia Keys, TLC, any many more. As we celebrate her birthday, check out songs we bet you didn’t know were written by Kandi.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Kandi  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Destiny’s Child- Bills, Bills, Bills

2. ‘N Sync- It Makes Me Ill

3. Usher- Pop Ya Collar

4. TLC- No Scrubs

5. Ariana Grande- break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored

6. Ed Sheeran- Shape of You

7. Destiny’s Child- Bug-A-Boo

8. P!nk- There You Go

9. TLC- Girl Talk

10. Kim Zolciak- Tardy To The Party

Latest
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t…
 1 day ago
05.17.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Dreamville Fest
Dreamville Festival Cancelled; Refunds Will Be Issued
 3 days ago
05.15.20
This Ciara & Russell Selfie Is Total #QuarantineCoupleGoals
 3 days ago
05.16.20
Hot Spot: Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Pray For The…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Quarantine Sex With…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Quarantining Made Ne-Yo Want To Work On His…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
LisaRaye Claps Back At Turks And Caicos Islanders…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Don’t Miss Barack Obama’s Commencement Address This Saturday…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 4 days ago
05.14.20
Close