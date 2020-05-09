CLOSE
#FruitSnackChallenge Is Showing Parents If Their Children REALLY Listen To Them

Posted 10 hours ago

Father lifting son (6-8 years) in air at beach, son pretending to fly

Source: MoMo Productions / Getty


The cuteness overload has just begun with the newest challenge arising. Parents are getting creative during this quarantine to past time. The #FruitSnackChallenge has parents informed on who will be getting a Christmas present next year and who will be getting a lump of coal.

All jokes aside, the challenge is adorable and the whole purpose is to see if your child will listen to you when you tell them not to starting eating the candy, and when you leave the room. Here are some of the most cutest #FruitSnackChallenge that the internet has to offer! Enjoy!

 

Close