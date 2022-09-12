Black Excellence on the red carpet at the 74th Emmy Awards

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The 74th Emmys was an amazing night for many of our favorite actors, but you had to be blind to miss all of the black excellence at this year’s award show.

Sheryl Lee Ralph brought the house down winning her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series on ‘Abbott Elementary’, Zendaya won Lead Actress for her work on ‘Euphoria’, Lizzo won for Outstanding Competiton Program ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrls’, and Jerrod Carmichael won for writing ‘Rothaniel’.

And they all did it looking amazing! Check who wore what at the 74th Emmys!

