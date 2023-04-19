9 Black Male Athletes With Great Style

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Long gone are the days when NBA and NFL’s brightest stars woreto draft day. Today’s athletes are skilled, unapologetic, and uber-stylish. They ball hard on the court, racetrack, or field and serve looks when they’re not laying it all on the line.

You don’t have to be into sports to appreciate these prominent Black athletes’ great style. Whether they’re suited and booted after the game at a press conference, or dripping with swag on the walk-in, we love watching the physically gifted express themselves through their style.

Stylish NFL player (and heartthrob) Jalen Hurts made history, this week, becoming the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with a blockbuster $255 million 5-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. But Black women are talking about him for different reasons. The graceful ball slinger is on the digital cover of Essence Magazine, giving Black women our flowers (and providing major eye candy). Black women have been integral in Hurts’ life and career — including brokering the deal that has him making headline news.

In addition to the cover story, Hurts appeared in a video professing his love for Black women, saying, “Thank you for being you for showing up the way they should do, for being trailblazers, for being loving, for being resilient.”

And we’re sending the love right back. Check out these 5 stylish athletes:

