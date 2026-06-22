Chatham Libraries to Host Finance & Entrepreneur Workshops

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Workshops aim to address wealth gap and provide supportive ecosystem for rural entrepreneurs.

Programs cover money mindset, accessing funding, and building a healthy business relationship.

Interactive sessions held at multiple library locations to engage Chatham County community.

Source: Networking in action / Thinkstock

WEBB Squared and Chatham County Public Libraries will offer two-part sessions on finance and entrepreneurship at all Chatham County library locations; Wren Memorial Library, Goldston Public Library, and Chatham Community Library for the Chatham County community. The programs will be presented by WEBB Squared, a non-profit organization whose mission is to recognize and address the wealth gap by providing a supportive ecosystem around rural, underrepresented entrepreneurs living in and around Chatham County of North Carolina.

Wren Memorial Library – Building Financial Confidence

Part I: Monday, July 6th, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Part II: Monday, July 13th, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Both sessions will be held in the meeting room at Wren Memorial Library, located at 500 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC 27344.

This money-mindset workshop series is designed to explore the often-unspoken relationship between your money and your business success. This workshop will discuss the struggles of raising rates, how to access grants/funding, network competition, and how to build a healthier relationship with your business. This program requires registration; residents may register online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf2DR9uc3nm15MIdEE29bmOrIeCK_T7NSEO2UdY_sO-m6CDNg/viewform or by calling the library. For more information contact Rinnie Orr at (919) 357-2759 or rinnie@webbsquared.org.

Goldston Public Library – Exploring the Entrepreneurial Mindset

Part I: Thursday, July 16th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Part II: Thursday, July 30th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Both sessions will be held in the E. M. Harris Jr. Conference Room at Goldston Public Library, located at 9235 Pittsboro-Goldston Road, Goldston, NC 27252.

Join us for this interactive, reflective workshop series designed to help strengthen the inner foundation of the entrepreneurial journey. This program requires registration; residents may register online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdvxOqDEq4bNPqVL-tjEQSio9LcR6pdbSjLXx1BsterXvGlsQ/viewform or by calling the library. For more information contact Rinnie Orr at (919) 357-2759 or rinnie@webbsquared.org.

Chatham Community Library – Exploring the Entrepreneurial Mindset

Part I: Thursday, August 20th, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Part II: Thursday, August 27th, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The program will be held in the Holmes Family Meeting Room at Chatham Community Library, located at 197 NC Hwy 87 N, Pittsboro, NC 27312.

Join us for this interactive, reflective workshop series designed to help strengthen the inner foundation of the entrepreneurial journey. This program requires registration; residents may register online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSef4gzKp5D9zfEZzqBWDDM1ds9UTQU5ssxYvX0hxrnx9Wfy1Q/viewform or by calling the library. For more information contact Rinnie Orr at (919) 357-2759 or rinnie@webbsquared.org.

Information about all Chatham County Library branches can be found at www.chathamlibraries.org.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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