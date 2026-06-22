Listen Live
Close
Local

Make Your Mark on Knightdale’s Creative Future

Discover how to contribute to Knightdale's thriving arts and culture scene and make your voice heard.

Published on June 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Busta Rhymes-Inspired Mural in Raleigh
Source: Juli Leonard / Juli Leonard

The Town of Knightdale is seeking applicants for the Public Art Advisory Board. This board plays an important role in advising the Town Council on public art projects that bring people together, tell our community’s story, and create vibrant shared spaces.

As a member, you will:

  • Develop themes & site-planned initiatives for Public Art throughout the Town
  • Review & recommend artists & artwork to Town Council for approval
  • Assist in developing selection criteria for specific projects
  • Provide recommendations for Public Art Policy updates to the Town Council for approval
  • Review artwork donations or loans
  • Implement Biennial Temporary Public Art Exhibit
  • Assist with judging town art contests

Whether you’re an artist, arts supporter, or simply someone who believes in the power of creativity to strengthen community, your perspective is valuable.

Applications are open now and due by July 13.

Be part of something meaningful and help shape the art that shapes Knightdale! More details here!

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Local  |  Karen Clark

Chatham Libraries to Host Finance & Entrepreneur Workshops

Comments
Obituaries  |  paige.boyd

Music Industry Titan Clive Davis Passes Away at 94

Comments
4 Items
Politics  |  Imann Milner

'Our Collective Voices Matter' — Barack & Michelle Officially Open The Obama Presidential Center

Comments
Cote D'Ivoire v Ecuador: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026
Radio One Exclusive  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Beyoncé Reveals Why Jay-Z Combed Out After 8 Years Locs in Cécred Doc

Comments
Busta Rhymes-Inspired Mural in Raleigh
Local  |  Karen Clark

Make Your Mark on Knightdale’s Creative Future

Comments
7 Items
Family & Parenting  |  Shannon Dawson

From Clubs To Kiddos! — Famous Dads Celebrating Their First Father’s Day

Comments
Hot summer. Water in the fountain. A close-up, low-angle view of a modern urban ground fountain or splash pad on a sunny day.
Local Events  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Where to Beat the Heat: A Triangle Guide to Cooling Off This Summer

Comments
Lifestyle  |  Stephanie Heron

The home upgrades helping families get more value from their living spaces

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Our Forever President & First Lady: Barack And Michelle Officially Unveil The Obama Presidential Center

Comments
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Is Keke Palmer Shooting Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan? We Don’t Blame Her

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close