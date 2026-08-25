Will Smith Reportedly Wants Oscars Ban Over Chris Rock Slap Lifted

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Smith received a 10-year Oscars ban after slapping Chris Rock, but his box office success may help his case for reconsideration.

Rock's reaction is a key factor, as the Academy values his perspective and a reconciliation could ease the path for Smith's return.

Smith has acknowledged his actions were unacceptable and says he is ready to talk with Rock whenever the latter is ready.

Source: picture alliance / Getty

It has been more than four years since Will Smith walked onstage at the Oscars and slapped Chris Rock in front of a worldwide audience, but the fallout from that moment continues to follow the actor.

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Smith was given a 10 year ban from attending Academy Awards events after the incident. Now, according to reports, the actor may want the Academy to reconsider that decision.

The conversation comes as Smith continues to have success at the box office. His return alongside Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys: Ride or Die performed strongly, giving supporters another reason to argue that Hollywood still has a place for the actor.

A source cited in reports claims Smith’s defenders believe his ability to bring audiences back to theaters could work in his favor. The source also pointed to Smith’s public apologies and suggested that the actor has already taken responsibility for what happened.

However, the situation is far from simple. There are reportedly still members of the Academy who believe the punishment was justified and that Smith’s actions were serious enough to warrant even stronger consequences.

One of the biggest complications may be Chris Rock himself.

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Rock has largely avoided turning the incident into an ongoing public feud, but reports indicate that he remains upset about what happened. Because Rock is also well regarded within the Academy, a genuine reconciliation between the two comedians could potentially make it easier for the organization to reconsider Smith’s ban.

Smith has already acknowledged that he understands why Rock may not be ready to speak with him. In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, Smith explained why he did not apologize to Rock during his Oscars acceptance speech that night.

“I was fogged out by that point. It is all fuzzy,” Smith said. He explained that he had attempted to reach out to Rock but received word that Rock was not ready to have a conversation.

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Smith then addressed Rock directly, saying, “My behavior was unacceptable, and I am here whenever you are ready to talk.”

That apology could become an important part of the conversation if the Academy ever decides to revisit the ban. Smith has continued working and rebuilding his career since the incident, while Rock has also continued performing and appearing in major projects.

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For now, there has been no official announcement from Smith or the Academy about changing the 10 year suspension. Whether the punishment should remain or be reconsidered is likely to spark plenty of debate among fans.

After all this time, the bigger question may be whether Smith has done enough to earn another invitation to Hollywood’s biggest night.

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Will Smith Reportedly Wants Oscars Ban Over Chris Rock Slap Lifted was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com