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Texas Roadhouse faces viral Rumor about racist employees

Texas Roadhouse: Viral Internet Rumor Sparks Fear About Employees Tampering With Black Customers’ Food, Restaurant Responds

Published on August 24, 2026
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  • Allegations of racist behavior by employees went viral on social media, hurting the brand's reputation
  • Texas Roadhouse denies the claims and is investigating their source, but the damage is already done
  • The chain must now reassure customers that their food and dining experience are safe and equitable
Restaurant Chain Texas Roadhouse Raises Menu Prices Due To Inflation
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Texas Roadhouse is finding out that when the internet starts serving up allegations of racism, the damage can spread a whole lot faster than those damn dinner rolls.

According to reporting by KnoxNews, the steakhouse chain is facing major backlash after disturbing social media posts alleged that white employees were part of a private Facebook group called “White and Proud” where people discussed tampering with food ordered by Black customers, including claims about spitting on or otherwise contaminating their meals. The allegations quickly jumped from Facebook to TikTok and other platforms, prompting some Black customers to say they would rather take their appetite somewhere else.

But before anybody starts inspecting their steak for suspicious seasoning, the allegations remain unverified. No specific Texas Roadhouse employee, location, or confirmed incident has been identified, and no credible evidence has publicly established that the alleged group was connected to the restaurant chain. One social media user who helped spread the claims later walked them back, saying further research led them to conclude the story was a hoax. But in 2026, it’s not very difficult to believe, unfortunately.

Texas Roadhouse has responded, calling the allegations “completely unfounded” and saying it is investigating the claims. On Monday, the chain went even further, saying its investigation and information from outside sources indicated that the viral allegations were an online hoax. The company has reportedly hired a third-party firm to investigate the source and motives behind the claims.

“We believe it to be completely unfounded and we take every accusation toward our brand seriously. We are investigating this alleged abhorrent behavior and remain committed to treating every guest with respect, dignity, and the Legendary Service they deserve.”

Still, whether the allegations are true is not the only issue here. The existence of the rumor itself has real consequences. Once Black customers see viral posts warning that restaurant workers could be tampering with their food because of their race, some are understandably going to think twice before sitting down for a plate of ribs and a loaded baked potato.

For Texas Roadhouse, the challenge now is much bigger than simply denying a viral rumor. The chain has to convince customers that their food, their employees, and their dining experience are safe and equitable. And for some Black customers, apparently, that reassurance may take a hell of a lot more than an emotionless statement on TikTok.

SEE ALSO

Texas Roadhouse: Viral Internet Rumor Sparks Fear About Employees Tampering With Black Customers’ Food, Restaurant Responds was originally published on bossip.com

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