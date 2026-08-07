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Have Your Kids Join The Fuquay-Varina Teen Council

Encourage your teens to get involved in the Fuquay-Varina Teen Council and shape their community.

Published on August 7, 2026
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A smiling young girl in a red dress stands in front of a chalkboard covered in mathematical equations and diagrams.
Source: Stockblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital

The Fuquay-Varina Teen Council is made up of dedicated teens from various middle and high schools around the area! Teen Council Members are provided with opportunities to improve their community, participate in recreation outings, and develop leadership skills throughout the year. If you are looking to serve as an exemplary citizen, make new friends and participate in special events, all while getting service hours, then you should join Teen Council!

Meetings are on the 3rd Monday of each month.

Questions or concerns? Contact Cassidy Scarzfava, cscarzfava@fuquay-varina.org or Thomas DeGruchy, tdegruchy@fuquay-varina.org.

Fees

Resident

Fees:

  • Resident Rate (Standard Fee): $0.00 = $0.00

Non-Resident

Fees:

  • Resident Rate (Standard Fee): $0.00 = $0.00
  • Non-Resident Rate (Standard Fee): $15.00 = $15.00
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Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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