Dr. Fauci Updates, Primary Wins, New Flue Vaccine
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Dr. Fauci, Primary Wins, New Flue Vaccine
- Senate committee votes to hold Fauci in contempt over heated standoff and political tensions.
- Progressive Tennessee lawmaker Justin Pearson wins Democratic primary, faces uphill general election.
- Black-owned ice cream and rum brands collaborate to highlight entrepreneurial excellence.
Sybil Wilkes delivers the news that matters most in her signature “What We Need to Know” segment. From Capitol Hill to your neighborhood ice cream shop, here are the four headlines that matter most today. Here’s what you need to know.
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Senate Committee Votes to Hold Fauci in Contempt
A Republican-led Senate committee, chaired by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, voted to hold retired immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress. The vote followed a heated standoff in which Fauci repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights. Fauci accused lawmakers of attempting to coerce him into perjury as a way to justify criminal charges. The decision marks a sharp escalation in a long-running political battle and signals continued tension between congressional Republicans and one of the nation’s most recognized public health figures.
Justin Pearson Wins Democratic Primary in Tennessee
Progressive State Representative Justin Pearson, widely known as one of the Tennessee Three, won the Democratic primary for Tennessee’s newly redrawn congressional district. Pearson secured high-profile endorsements from prominent progressive leaders, overcoming fellow state lawmaker London Lamar in a competitive contest. His victory keeps a powerful young voice at the center of Tennessee politics. Still, the road ahead is steep. Pearson advances to the general election against Republican nominee Brent Taylor in a district the state legislature significantly altered, one that now heavily favors conservative voters.
Black Business Month Spotlight: A Sweet Collaboration
In celebration of National Black Business Month, Lost Borough Ice Cream partnered with Ten to One Rum to launch a one-of-a-kind, cocktail-inspired dessert. Co-owners Patrick Cruz and Kawana Jefferson crafted the Hudson Old Fashioned flavor using dark rum, fresh orange zest, and Angostura bitters. The creative collaboration highlights local Black entrepreneurial excellence while offering customers an elevated culinary experience. It’s a flavorful reminder to support and celebrate the businesses building wealth and pride within our communities all year long.
FDA Approves Moderna’s mRNA Flu Vaccine
In health news, the Food and Drug Administration officially approved Moderna’s InLuciva, marking the first seasonal flu vaccine to use messenger RNA technology. Clinical trials involving more than 40,000 participants demonstrated the shot is safe and offers enhanced protection against seasonal influenza strains, especially for older adults. This breakthrough matters for our elders and loved ones most at risk. Moderna expects the vaccine to reach communities across the United States within weeks, ahead of the upcoming respiratory virus season.
As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.
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Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Dr. Fauci, Primary Wins, New Flue Vaccine was originally published on blackamericaweb.com