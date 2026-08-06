Listen Live
Close
News

Ludacris On Social Media Calling "Roll Out" The “Nosey” Song

Ludacris Reacts To Social Media Calling “Roll Out” The “Nosey” Song

Ludacris stopped by the Urban One Summit and caught up with Hip-Hop Wired.

Published on August 6, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A Celebration Of Soccer & Sound
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ludacris stopped by the Urban One Summit and caught up with Hip-Hop Wired.

The Atlanta legend is nowhere near finished stacking wins across Hip-Hop, film, and his various business ventures. While attending the event, Ludacris even gave Urban One program directors a preview of new music that’s on the way. Last month, he teamed up with GloRilla for their collaboration, “Real Hustla.”

Before that release, Luda dropped “Pull Over,” his first solo record of the year, even taking to the streets of downtown Atlanta to blast the song for fans.

During his conversation with Hip-Hop Wired, the rapper, also known as Chris Lova Lova, reflected on his time as a radio personality on Ryan Cameron’s Hot 97.5 morning show and shared one of the biggest lessons he learned from the learned from the voice of Atlanta.

“Be ruthless with your competitiveness. Be ruthless with whoever you go up against. At that time we were competing against all of the morning shows and he [Ryan Cameron] was just ruthless with it and his team was to. You gotta have everyone on the same page. There is no such thing as a weakest link, we all in this together, teamwork makes the dream work, all that.”

The Chicken-N-Beer MC has spent more than two decades delivering hit records, and many of them continue to take on a life of their own thanks to social media. One of the latest examples is “Roll Out,” which has become online as the “nosey” song.

“The ‘Roll Out’ thing is going on right now, they are calling it the ‘I’m being too nosey’ song or something like that. It’s crazy.”

Check out the full interview below.

SEE ALSO

Ludacris Reacts To Social Media Calling “Roll Out” The “Nosey” Song was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
2 Items
Movies  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

D23: ‘X-Men’ Cast Announced, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ & ‘VisionQuest’ Get New Trailers

Comments
Trending
16 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

‘I’m Back’: 15 Athletes Who Came Out Of Retirement

Comments
11 Items
Pop Culture  |  Team CASSIUS

Cardi B Roasts Bia’s Age Gap Relationship With NBA’s Cam Whitmore Amid Beef

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Mom Speaks Out Amid Legal Battle With Daughter-In-Law

Comments
PJ Morton Exhibit Opening + Listening Party
Music  |  Glyniss Wiggins

PJ Morton Brings ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ Tour to Raleigh

Comments
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Levelle Moton’s Back to School Community Day Returns Saturday in Raleigh

Comments
Trending
16 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Here's Everything You Missed At Streamer Prom 2026

Comments
Health  |  T.E. Thomas

FDA Egg Recall: See If You’ve Been Exposed To Salmonella

Comments
28 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Cassius Gems: 20 Times 60-Year-Old Halle Berry Proved She’s Getting Finer With Age

Comments
13 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Kevin Durant & His Mom Share Heartfelt Messages After Russell Westbrook’s Retirement Announcement

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close