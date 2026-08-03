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Wake County To Highlight National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Wake County will shine a spotlight on National Breastfeeding Awareness Month with special events and initiatives.

Published on August 3, 2026
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  • Wake County is hosting educational events and support groups to promote breastfeeding awareness and empower parents.
  • Breastfeeding offers health benefits for babies and parents, but many face barriers to starting and continuing.
  • Wake County's WIC program provides year-round breastfeeding support through counselors, resources, and lactation consultants.
A baby nursing at their mother's breast, wearing a pink floral headband and wrapped in a plaid blanket.
Source: Photo by Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz / Pexel

August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month and Wake County Public Health is proud to join the nationwide effort to highlight the importance of breastfeeding for families. Throughout the month, the County will be hosting a series of events, educational opportunities and resources to support and empower parents and caregivers in their infant feeding journey.  

“Breastfeeding supports healthier beginnings for both babies and parents, offering protection against illness and promoting developmental growth,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “Wake County is dedicated to creating environments that help families make informed, healthy feeding decisions, whether that includes breastfeeding, pumping or other safe options.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months of a baby’s life if possible. Research shows that breastfeeding can lower the risk of certain infections, asthma, obesity and sudden infant death syndrome in babies, while reducing the risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and breast and ovarian cancers in nursing parents.

Despite these benefits, many families face barriers to starting and continuing breastfeeding, including lack of access to lactation support, returning to work and the stigma of breastfeeding in public or shared spaces. Wake County is working to remove these barriers and build a culture where breastfeeding is welcomed and supported.

Wake County Events and Activities

Wake County invites families and community organizations to participate in upcoming events designed to promote breastfeeding awareness and education:

Additionally, Wake County’s Women, Infants, and Children program offers breastfeeding support year-round to WIC participants  through peer counselors, educational resources and one-on-one consultations. Wake County also has two international board-certified lactation consultants on staff to help peer counselors support parents with breastfeeding problems or concerns.

For more information about National Breastfeeding Month activities and general breastfeeding support resources, visit wake.gov/breastfeeding

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