Coco Jones Is A Whole Wife! Get A Preview Of Her Wedding Day Nuptials With Donovan Mitchell

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High-profile couple Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell got married, with many famous guests in attendance.

The newlyweds were all smiles and showed their obvious love for each other throughout the wedding festivities.

The wedding marks the latest chapter in a relationship fans have watched grow from dating to engagement and now marriage.

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Another one of our favorite young Black celebrity couples got hitched over the weekend!

Coco Jones and NBA star Donovan Mitchell tied the knot on August 1. And our timelines are already filled with videos and captures from the celebration.

Various teammates, family members and friends have dropped footage of the gorgeous young couple celebrating their love. Those reportedly in attendance include NBA stars Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson and Bam Adebayo. Ciara and Russell Wilson were also there for the big day.

Ciara and Russell are rumored to have had a hand in Coco and Donovan’s love story – which doesn’t surprise us. The couple seems to moonlight as celebrity matchmakers and has reportedly helped bring a few famous couples together.

And we are here for it all.

Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell Are Surrounded By Love

Every video we’ve seen has Coco and Donovan smiling, dancing, and enjoying their new husband-and-wife status. We’re loving the intimacy and obvious love between the newlyweds and everyone surrounding them. The fashion also has us obsessed too.

Men in the wedding party rocked tan and cream – perfect for the ceremony. Donovan matched their flow. And, Coco gave us the bridal beauty we expected in a white dress with a fitted rhinestone bodice, a satin, body-hugging skirt, and a hooded veil.

In videos shared to Jaylen’s Instagram Stories, Coco and Donovan danced to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love.” Coco wrapped her arms around her new husband before giving him a kiss.

Official wedding pictures haven’t dropped yet, but the reception footage has been enough to keep the culture talking.

We love love, and Coco and Donovan’s relationship has been one we’ve watched from the beginning.

We’ve Been Invested In Coco Jones And Donovan Mitchell For A While Now

The couple dated for about two years before announcing their engagement in July 2025. They shared the news on social media with a photo of themselves kissing as Coco showed off her massive engagement ring.

“It’s a blessing to have somebody who also gives a lot to their career and to their brand,” Coco previously told PEOPLE. “We both go really hard for the things we love, and they’re demanding careers.”

Since their engagement, we’ve been watching the road to the wedding. Coco recently gave fans a peek inside her bachelorette trip. The celebration included a private jet, custom bride details, sexy looks and lots of time with her girls.

And now, the big day is here.

We’ll be watching for the official pictures because we need to see more of Coco’s wedding dress, hair, glam and all the details.

Congratulations to the gorgeous couple.

Coco Jones Is A Whole Wife! Get A Preview Of Her Wedding Day Nuptials With Donovan Mitchell was originally published on hellobeautiful.com