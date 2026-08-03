Want To Start Or Grow A Small Biz In Raleigh?

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Raleigh Parks is excited to announce the launch of the third annual Business Bloom program! Business Bloom brings entrepreneurs together to learn, share ideas, and grow their businesses. Build the skills, confidence, and local connections you need to start.

Business Bloom 2026 will provide participants with six weeks of:

Practical training on business and innovation

One-on-one mentorship from local business experts

Information on how to register and license your business in North Carolina and Raleigh

Networking opportunities with the local business community

A community of other entrepreneurs to share ideas with

Everyone is welcome. Apply today!

Please apply if you:

Live in the Raleigh, NC area

Are fluent or comfortable in English

Have an idea for a business that you’d like to start or are already running a home-based business that you want to grow

Can commit for a six-week program starting Sept. 30, including: One afternoon workshop on Saturday, Oct. 3 2 evening trainings per week until Nov. 6 (virtual on Monday nights; in person on Wednesday nights) A final Demo Day pitch night on Nov. 18

including:

Apply today: Business Bloom Application! If you have any questions, please email coeprogram@raleighnc.gov with the subject line “Business Bloom.”

This program is generously supported by Raleigh’s Office of Strategy and Innovation, with curriculum by global startup incubator Five One Labs. Business Bloom also benefits from an incredible network of local supporters and mentors.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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