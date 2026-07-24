The Pursuit Of Justice? Will Smith Could Be Forced To Testify Against Wife Jada Pinkett Smith In Explosive $3 Million Lawsuit

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Pinkett Smith and her legal team have vehemently denied his claims. As BOSSIP previously reported, Salaam has also claimed that Jada tried to force him into a signing a NDA “or else” before having members of her entourage follow him to a waiting vehicle. He further claims that the actress made a series of menacing phone calls and sent messages to him furthering the alleged harassment. He is placing the blame on Pinkett Smith for post-traumatic stress disorder, a 100-pound weight gain, high blood pressure and diabetes related to the alleged retaliatory actions of Jada. Pinkett Smith’s legal team is demanding that Salaam, who is representing himself in the lawsuit, hand over the recordings of the phone calls as well as cough up medical records to prove he’s suffered physical ailments.