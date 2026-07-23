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41 More Sporty Stunners Who Slayed At The World Cup 2026

Double Dose Of Diaspora Drip! — 41 More International It-Girls Who Repped For Their Country At FIFA World Cup 2026

Put on your country's jersey and enjoy another gallery of 41 gorgeous global glambassadors who slayed at this year's World Cup.

Published on July 23, 2026
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A young woman with curly hair wearing a red and blue jersey with the number 19 and denim shorts, posing in a bar or restaurant setting.
Source: marlagunartt / Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @marlagunartt

Baddest on the planet!

We’re back with more sporty stunners, international it-girlies, and global glambassadors who slayed for their country while enjoying exciting matches, immersive pop-ups, and fun-filled activations in major U.S. host cities including Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more at this year’s star-studded World Cup.

In one of the epic events’ buzziest moments, Tequila Don Julio 1942 and GQ kicked off Finals Week with an exclusive ‘Port of Champions’ affair that brought out Nas, Law Roach, Shedeur Sanders, Angela Simmons, Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell, and more to Pier 59 in NYC.

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Also notable attendees on the scene were sports and entertainment stars, including French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Cedric The Entertainer.

Hosted by GQ Global Editorial Director Adam Baidawi, the swanky yacht soirée treated guests to a festive night of chic eats, fresh watermelon and pineapple paletas (ice pops), signature Tequila Don Julio 1942 cocktails, hip-moving grooves, themed slippers, and special performances by Coco Jones and Nas.

The extravagant event extended NYC’s legendary summer streak just days after JAŸ-Z’s historic Yankee Stadium takeover and weeks after the Knicks won the storied franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years.

What was your favorite moment from this year’s World Cup? Tell us down below and keep scrolling to enjoy another gallery of sporty stunners, international it-girlies, and global glambassadors who stunned at the World Cup.

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Double Dose Of Diaspora Drip! — 41 More International It-Girls Who Repped For Their Country At FIFA World Cup 2026 was originally published on madamenoire.com

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