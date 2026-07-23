NCDHHS Provides Update on Cyclosporiasis in NC

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As North Carolina continues to see elevated cyclosporiasis cases, NCDHHS, in collaboration with the NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) and local partners, is continuing work to identify potential sources of cyclospora stemming from specific ingredients used frequently at homes and in restaurants. NCDHHS encourages North Carolinians and restaurants to practice proper safety precautions to prevent contracting the parasite.

From May 1 to July 14, 2026, 307 cases of cyclosporiasis and 13 hospitalizations have been reported in North Carolina, with the majority of cases being reported in Wake County. Case counts will be updated weekly on Tuesdays. Additional cases continue to be reported and now exceed the number of cases reported in 2024 and 2025.

At this time, the increase in cyclosporiasis cases in North Carolina does not appear to be associated with the outbreak in other states involving Taco Bell, but commonly reported foods linked to cases in North Carolina include parsley, cilantro, and lettuce. While this type of information can suggest which types of produce are more likely to be contaminated, it does not prove with certainty that any of these were the source of infection.

NCDHHS is in continuous communication with local, state and federal partners as foodborne illness investigations and the traceback of common sources of exposure take place. Local health departments and the NCDHHS-Division of Public Health are continuing to conduct case interviews to identify possible sources of exposure. NCDA&CS is leading efforts to trace the identified ingredients to the original supplier or source.

Local restaurants and consumers are urged to be aware of commonly reported sources of cyclospora, including parsley, cilantro, and lettuce. Rinsing and washing fresh fruits and vegetables may remove some of the parasite but does not guarantee it will be removed entirely. Most foodborne illnesses, including cyclosporiasis, can be prevented by cooking foods to 165 degrees Fahrenheit; however, cyclospora is most often associated with ingredients that are served uncooked. For this reason, if using ingredients that have been identified to be associated with the increase in cyclospora cases in North Carolina like lettuce, parsley and cilantro, please consider removing or cooking fully to avoid getting yourself or others sick.

For additional information on cyclosporiasis, please visit our website.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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