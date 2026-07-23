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Rolesville 9/11 Essay Contest

Rolesville students are invited to honor the victims of 9/11 by participating in an essay contest.

Published on July 23, 2026
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New York City Commemorates 10th Anniversary Of 9-11 Terror Attacks
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Students are asked to submit a short essay in response to the contest’s prompt: Who do you consider a hero? 
A hero is someone who shows courage, kindness, or a strong commitment to helping others, even when it is not easy. In your essay, describe a person you consider a hero and explain what makes them heroic. You may write about someone you know, someone in your community, or someone who inspires you.

Purpose
The events of September 11, 2001, remind us of a day when our country faced great loss but also witnessed extraordinary courage, unity, and selflessness. First responders, ordinary citizens, and communities came together to help one another. While many people showed incredible bravery that day, heroism isn’t only found in history.
In observance of 25 years since the events of September 11th, the Town of Rolesville invites students to participate in a community-wide essay contest recognizing the courage, compassion, and service demonstrated not only on that day, but every day by heroes in our community.
This initiative encourages students to reflect on the meaning of heroism and to honor those who make a difference through acts of service, whether in moments of crisis or in everyday life.

Who can enter
Open to students who are in or entering grades 3-12 in Rolesville and the surrounding communities.

Submission Guidelines
Must be the student’s original, unpublished work
Must not exceed one page
Must include the student’s first name, grade level, and school
Must be submitted by the extended deadline, August 9. 2026.  (Deadline extended from July 24, 2026)
AI-Generated works not permitted
Online entries must be submitted as a PDF file
For students under 18, parent/guardian consent is required

How to Submit Your Essay
Submit essays using the form below. Essays can also be submitted in person at Rolesville Town Hall, 502 Southtown Circle, Monday-Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. by August 9, 2026. Entries received after the deadline will not be considered. APPLY HERE

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