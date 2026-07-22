Best High Schools in North Carolina for 2026
Best High Schools in North Carolina for 2026
North Carolina’s public high schools continue to set a high bar, and Niche’s 2026 rankings prove the Old North State has plenty to brag about. These schools consistently deliver strong academics, dedicated teachers and standout college readiness.
Wake County dominates the list with several entries, but Durham, Charlotte, Guilford and smaller counties across the state hold their own too.
Whether it’s small class sizes, dual enrollment partnerships with local universities or nationally recognized STEM curriculums, these institutions are shaping the next generation of North Carolina leaders.
Take a look below at the Best High Schools in North Carolina for 2026.
RELATED | Largest High Schools in North Carolina for 2026
1. Green Level High School
Cary, NC | Students: 2,283 | Ratio: 20:1
2. Green Hope High School
Cary, NC | Students: 2,495 | Ratio: 19:1
3. Marvin Ridge High School
Waxhaw, NC | Students: 1,961 | Ratio: 20:1
4. Chapel Hill High School
Chapel Hill, NC | Students: 1,608 | Ratio: 16:1
5. Ardrey Kell High School
Charlotte, NC | Students: 3,036 | Ratio: 21:1
6. Weddington High School
Matthews, NC | Students: 1,899 | Ratio: 22:1
7. William G. Enloe High School
Raleigh, NC | Students: 2,643 | Ratio: 18:1
8. Lake Norman Charter School
Huntersville, NC | Students: 2,222 | Ratio: 18:1
9. Panther Creek High School
Cary, NC | Students: 2,609 | Ratio: 20:1
10. East Chapel Hill High School
Chapel Hill, NC | Students: 1,419 | Ratio: 16:1
Best High Schools in North Carolina for 2026 was originally published on wbt.com