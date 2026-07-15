ROC The Runway! 33 Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls Who Bodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic 2026 Yankee Stadium Takeover

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In one of the night’s buzziest moments, Queen Bey snatched us bald with an electric rendition of the classic “Can’t Knock The Hustle” hook, kicking off Hov’s nostalgic run through Reasonable Doubt fan favorites, including “Politics as Usual,” “Brooklyn’s Finest,” and more.

From there, Blue Ivy played the piano to introduce her proud dad’s classic “Feelin It” in another of several special moments through the unforgettable night.

With Night 2, Hov set the record for most tickets ever sold for a concert at Yankee Stadium with 45,832, breaking his record from the previous night.

Building on opening night’s energy, Hov treated attendees to a fresh lineup of guests, including Slick Rick, Pharrell Williams and Eminem who turned the crowd up with a performance of “Renegade” before delivering a thrilling performance of smash hit “Lose Yourself.” Pharrell made the most of his special appearance by showcasing his dynamic chemistry with JAŸ-Z as they performed “Excuse Me Miss,” “I Just Wanna Love U,” “Frontin” and “Allure”.”

And for the finale cleverly branded Extra Innings, Jay went full icon with star-studded guest appearance by Beyoncé, Usher, Rihanna, Jeezy, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Dupri, The-Dream, Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Fat Joe and Jadakiss.

The final show brought out everybody and their mama, including Lil Baby, Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland, Travis Scott, Carmelo Anthony, Karl Anthony Towns, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, Yo Gotti, Hit-Boy, Jordyn Woods, Angela Simmons, and many more who celebrated the milestone from the Armand de Brignac and D’USSÉ risers.

Were you in the building for Hov’s historic shows? If not, will you be at the London or Paris show? Tell us down below and keep scrolling to enjoy our gallery of fly shorties, ROC girlies, and diamond divas who embodied the baddie blueprint at the legendary JAYZ30.

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