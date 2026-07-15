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Jay-Z 30 Concert: 33 Girlies Who Bodied The Baddie Blueprint

ROC The Runway! 33 Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls Who Bodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic 2026 Yankee Stadium Takeover

Put on your crispiest Yankee fitted and enjoy our gallery of stunners slaying at JAŸ-Z's 3-night stadium series

Published on July 15, 2026
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A young woman wearing a New York Yankees cap and crop top stands in a crowded stadium with a large audience visible in the background.
Source: diamondbria / Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @diamondbria.

Gorgeous girls, girls, girls!

After setting the Roots Picnic ablaze with his legendary set, JAŸ-Z tightened his grip on 2026 with a historic 3-night stadium series in the storied Yankee Stadium, where seas of fans enjoyed timeless classics, special guest moments, and pure, raw, unapologetic New York energy.

On opening night, Hov set the tone by getting his hair cut by Beyoncé before surprising the crowd with special performances by the Queen herself, Blue Ivy Carter, Alicia Keys, Memphis Bleek, Jaz-O, and Nas which, understandably, sent the capacity crowd into a frenzy.

RELATED CONTENT: The Carters Kick Off Night 1 Of Jay-Z 30 Concert Series — Beyoncé Bops To ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle,’ Blue Ivy Plays Piano, & More History-Making Highlights

In one of the night’s buzziest moments, Queen Bey snatched us bald with an electric rendition of the classic “Can’t Knock The Hustle” hook, kicking off Hov’s nostalgic run through Reasonable Doubt fan favorites, including “Politics as Usual,” “Brooklyn’s Finest,” and more.

From there, Blue Ivy played the piano to introduce her proud dad’s classic “Feelin It” in another of several special moments through the unforgettable night.

With Night 2, Hov set the record for most tickets ever sold for a concert at Yankee Stadium with 45,832, breaking his record from the previous night.

Building on opening night’s energy, Hov treated attendees to a fresh lineup of guests, including Slick Rick, Pharrell Williams and Eminem who turned the crowd up with a performance of “Renegade” before delivering a thrilling performance of smash hit “Lose Yourself.”

Pharrell made the most of his special appearance by showcasing his dynamic chemistry with JAŸ-Z as they performed “Excuse Me Miss,” “I Just Wanna Love U,” “Frontin” and “Allure”.”

And for the finale cleverly branded Extra Innings, Jay went full icon with star-studded guest appearance by Beyoncé, Usher, Rihanna, Jeezy, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Dupri, The-Dream, Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Fat Joe and Jadakiss. 

The final show brought out everybody and their mama, including Lil Baby, Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland, Travis Scott, Carmelo Anthony, Karl Anthony Towns, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, Yo Gotti, Hit-Boy, Jordyn Woods, Angela Simmons, and many more who celebrated the milestone from the Armand de Brignac and D’USSÉ risers.

Were you in the building for Hov’s historic shows? If not, will you be at the London or Paris show? Tell us down below and keep scrolling to enjoy our gallery of fly shorties, ROC girlies, and diamond divas who embodied the baddie blueprint at the legendary JAYZ30.

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RELATED CONTENT: Thinking About Pulling A Jay-Z? 11 Essential Tips You Should Know Before Combing Out Your Locs

ROC The Runway! 33 Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls Who Bodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic 2026 Yankee Stadium Takeover was originally published on madamenoire.com

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