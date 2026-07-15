Listen Live
Close
Beauty

Ruka Hair Extensions First to Launch in Sephora in Over 20 Years

Black-Owned Hair Extensions First to Launch in Sephora in 20 Years

Published on July 15, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Beautiful shiny black hair as background, top view
Source: Olga Yastremska / Getty

A Black-owned hair extension brand that raised the scale with beauty solutions is debuting in Sephora, and it is pretty historic.

Ruka Hair, a Black-owned biotech and beauty company that creates high-quality hair extensions, wigs and braiding hair, announced on Wednesday that it will launch in Sephora. They are the first hair extension brand in over 20 years to land in the beauty franchise chain.

“Ruka is not only the first hair extensions, period, in a 20-year history to enter Sephora stores. We’re the first braiding hair and alternative-fiber brand to ever reach a Sephora shelf,” a post from Tendai Moyo, CEO and co-founder of Ruka Hair, said in a social media post.

The hair brand, founded by Moyo and Ugo Agbai, was built during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown and officially launched its first products in 2021. Based in London, the brand is best known for it’s innovation in developing patent collogen and human hair blends that mimic natural Black hair textures through biotechnology.

According to Ruka Hair’s website, the brand “carries premium, natural, ethical, and trichologist-developed human hair” and is made without “environmental or ethical costs” and “looks and acts like real hair, and was designed for curls, coils, and kinks.”

In May, Ruka Hair was able to raise $4.5 million in a funding round to help further fuel their company production and expansion to the United States.

“This is the biggest moment in our history because accessibility has always been a fundamental aspect of the story,” Moyo said in her Instagram caption, “We’ve invested in the research and development so we can reach millions and now we’ll be able to do just that.”

So far, there has been no date on when Ruka Hair will officially hit shelves.

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Beautiful shiny black hair as background, top view
Beauty  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Black-Owned Hair Extensions First to Launch in Sephora in 20 Years

Comments
Crime  |  paige.boyd

R. Kelly Begs Trump To Commute His 30-Year Sentence For Child Sex Abuse

Comments
Smiling Teen
Local  |  Karen Clark

Fuquay-Varina Teen Council

Comments
Entrepreneurship  |  Karen Clark

Chatham Community Library to Host Who Shows Up for Black Business?

Comments
Beat The Heat: Urban House Call Doctors Explain The Dangers Of Dehydration
Health  |  Karen Clark

Wake County Reopens Cooling Stations As Triple Digit Heat Returns  

Comments
News  |  Sybil Wilkes "What We Need To Know"

Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover's Battle for Tennessee State University and HBCU Justice

Comments
3 Items
interviews  |  Thiy Parks

‘Ghosts’ Star Danielle Pinnock Manifested Her Way Into ‘The Whoopi Monologues’ — Then Booked It With One Bold DM [EXCLUSIVE] – Page 2

Comments
50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Ladies, 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Our Women Crush

Comments
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Weso

'My Whole Foot Amputated!' — Gloss Up's Team Sets the Record Straight On Rapper's Injuries After Devastating Car Crash

Comments
6 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Political Succession, a Growing Health Outbreak, and more

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close