National Nude Day — 20 Stripped Down & Stunning Stars
National Nude Day — From Janet Jackson To Rihanna, 20 Black Celebrities Who Were Stunning Stripped Down
In history, nudity has been utilized in many ways and has long existed on a spectrum that ranges from artistic expression, to freedom, to sexuality. When used in paintings and photos, it’s usually a call to celebrate the beauty of a human body in it’s raw form. For some, it’s a way to challenge societal norms, be free from social shame, or even protest. As for sexuality, stripping away the clothes can be a way to convey intimacy or desire.
Over the years, celebrities and artists have chosen to use nudity in their work, to often make a statement or get people talking. It’s also been used as a marketing strategy in campaigns.
National Nude Day falls on July 14 and is a day to celebrate, appreciate, and accept bodies of all forms. Today, we are joining the celebration by showing some of our favorite moments when celebrities dared to be bare.
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1. Cardi B, 33
Coming in hot we’ve got Cardi B who posed nude for her single “Press” and even had some nude scenes throughout the music video.
2. Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, 48
Chad Ochocinco stripped all the way down for Peta’s ‘Ink, Not Mink’ anti-fur campaign in 2010.
3. Ciara, 40
Ciara bared skin in 2008 for her cover star moment with Vibe magazine.
4. Lil Kim, 51
How iconic is this shot of Lil Kim on the cover of Vice with the Louis Vuitton logo stamped all over her body!
5. Ncuti Gatwa, 33
British Vogue tapped Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa for their 2023 July Pride special and his clothesless body was definitely the main attraction.
6. Cynthia Erivo, 39
Cynthia Erivo stunned in nothing but a set of white wings for the cover of her album, I Forgive You.
7. Grace Jones, 78
Grace Jones was a true trendsetter with 1985 album cover for Island Life. Several celebs have even recreated it!
8. Janet Jackson, 60
zNo one could forget Janet Jackson’s iconic, topless Rollingstone magazine cover even though it’s been 33 years.
9. Zoë Kravitz, 37
In 2018, Zoë Kravitz recreated her mother, Lisa Bonet, Rollingstone cover by posing nude with one leg up.
10. Lizzo, 38
Lizzo bared it all lyrically and photogenically for her Cuz I Love You album. Both the album and the cover promote body positivity and self love.
11. Dyllón Burnside, 37
Pose star Dyllon Burnside showed us a different side to him after releasing press photos for his debut album Genesis.
12. Taraji P. Henson, 55
Taraji P. Henson took this stunning shot for Allure magazine in 2012. It’s very effortless, but very sexy!
13. D’Angelo, 51
The late D’Angelo will forever be remembered for this sensual “How Does It Feel” music video!
14. Nivea, 44
Nivea’s body looks like it is made of gold as she flaunted it on the cover of her fourth studio album Mirrors.
15. Rihanna, 38
This 2014 photoshoot with Esquire, definitely belongs in Rihanna’s list of top shoots!
16. Lenny Kravitz, 62
Lenny Kravitz isn’t shy about posing nude. There are plenty of pictures to prove it, and honestly he can keep ’em coming.
17. LisaRaye McCoy, 58
LisaRaye really made her mark with these pictures for Honey magazine. The honey on the body and her eye contact definitely give desire.
18. Dwyane Wade, 44
Dwyane Wade showed off a little more than just arm muscles for this 2016 ESPN Body issue!
19. Nicki Minaj, 43
Nicki Minaj ditched her clothes in a photoshoot to celebrate her 39th birthday four years ago. The bear probably had no complaints.
20. Lloyd, 40
Lloyd nearly showed us some of his goods when he released the cover for his 2018 album “TRU.” He made sure to use his guitar for strategic placement to cover up his manhood.
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National Nude Day — From Janet Jackson To Rihanna, 20 Black Celebrities Who Were Stunning Stripped Down was originally published on madamenoire.com