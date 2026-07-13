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'Michael' Crosses $1 Billion at Box Office

‘Michael’ Crosses $1 Billion at Box Office, First Biopic to Hit Milestone

Published on July 13, 2026
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Lionsgate's "Michael" Los Angeles Premiere - Photo Call
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

‘Michael’ Crosses $1 Billion at Box Office, First Biopic to Hit Milestone

Michael Jackson’s legacy continues to make history nearly two decades after his passing.

The Lionsgate biopic, Michael, has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the first biopic to achieve this milestone.

The movie, depicting the life and journey of the one and only King of Pop, generated $629.8 million overseas and $371.8 million domestically, bringing the total to $1.001 billion.

Related | ‘Michael’ Movie Becomes Highest Grossing Biopic of All Time

The movie has been breaking records throughout its run since its big-screen release in late April. The movie opened at $217 million and quickly shattered the box office, soon becoming the biggest biopic of all time, surpassing Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer. It also became the largest fil of all time for Lionsgate, as well as the studio’s first movie to ever reach $1 billion.

“Reaching this extraordinary $1 billion milestone with ‘Michael’ is a deeply humbling moment that celebrates the tireless dedication of our incredible producers, cast, crew, and partners,” Antoine Fuqua, director of the film, said in a statement.

“This achievement belongs to everyone who came together with a shared vision to honor one of the greatest artists the world has ever known. I am profoundly grateful to the audiences around the globe who embraced this film, showed up in theaters, and connected with this story across generations and cultures. This historic milestone is a testament to the enduring power of cinema to bring us together, and it is a chapter in movie history I will never forget.”

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