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Reasonable Pout: JAŸ-Z Fans Didn’t Hold Back After Show Delay

Reasonable Pout: JAŸ-Z Fans Didn’t Hold Back After Yankee Stadium Chaos – Page 2

JAŸ-Z shut down Yankee Stadium all weekend long, but the final night didn’t exactly go according to plan.

Published on July 13, 2026
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JAŸ-Z shut down Yankee Stadium all weekend long, but the final night didn’t exactly go according to plan.

Fans traveled from all over the world to catch one of Hov’s rare performances, only to find themselves stuck outside the stadium for nearly five hours. Videos circulating online showed concertgoers passing out while waiting to get inside, ultimately leading to a three-hour delay before the rap legend even took the stage.

The concert was originally scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m., but JAŸ didn’t hit the stage until 12:15 a.m. Yes, midnight.

As the delay stretched on, tensions outside the venue continued to grow. For many fans, it started feeling like they were never going to get in the building.

Some attendees eventually took matters into their own hands, rushing the gates in an attempt to get inside. Social media was quickly flooded with complaints aimed at Yankee Stadium’s security. One fan shared footage of people pushing through the entrance, writing:

“This was part of the issue that caused the delay at the Jay-Z show @yankeestadium please improve security and organization as this could have been dangerous for those outside and inside the stadium”

Once he finally took the stage, Hov addressed the crowd and explained why the show started so late.

“Let me explain the delay to you guys. There was like 10,000 people outside, and they closed all the doors. Somebody rushed the door. So they closed the door for your guys safety and everybody safety outside. It was 10,000 people outside, I don’t wanna start music [and] people get trampled. Really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everybody was OK.”

Despite bringing out heavy-hitters like Rihanna, Jeezy, Usher, Pharrell, Beyoncé and more, many fans are still upset on the hours-long wait.

Interesting take

Some fans waiting on Hov to come out:

Concertgoers want a refund.

LOL.

Perspective…

Reasonable Pout: JAŸ-Z Fans Didn’t Hold Back After Yankee Stadium Chaos – Page 2 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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