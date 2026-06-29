2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Source: Getty/BET AWARDS 2026

Culture’s Biggest Night has officially begun, and the 2026 BET Awards red carpet is already on fire.

Our favorite Black celebrities are stepping out in luxurious looks, rich jewel tones, bombshell beauty moments and fashion that deserves a second look. Hosted by Druski for the first time, this year’s show celebrates the best in music, film, television and sports. Cardi B leads the nominees with six nominations and is also set to perform. Lauryn Hill will also receive the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award and Teyana Taylor will accept the first Icon of the Year Award.

But since the ceremony is just getting started let’s get into the looks.

2026 BET Awards: Eva Marcille Brings Back Her Blonde Pixie Era

BET star and America’s Next Top Model legend Eva Marcille was one of the first celebrities to arrive. And our good Sis wasted no time shutting down the carpet.

The model, entrepreneur and influencer debuted a brand-new blonde pixie cut that instantly reminded us of her iconic America’s Next Top Model days. The warm honey-blonde shade perfectly complemented her glowing melanin, making the fresh cut one of our favorite beauty moments of the night.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Eva paired the hairstyle with a green mini dress featuring an exaggerated collar and dramatic sash detail. Her hair is giving. Eva’s beauty is giving. And her style is unmatched.

10 out of 10 plus 10, Eva.

2026 BET Awards: Muni Long Returns To The Red Carpet

Muni Long also made an early entrance, turning heads in the process.

Fresh off sharing her personal journey following a double lung transplant during a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the Grammy-winning singer returned to the spotlight looking radiant.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

She wore a light blue, turquoise-toned sequined gown that shimmered with every step. Her beauty look was equally memorable. She styled her hair in a romantic updo featuring a dramatic side bang and a classic French roll in the back, giving the entire look timeless glamour.

2026 BET Awards: Lizzo Delivers Lioneness Hair

Lizzo also arrived ready to make a statement.

Fresh off the release of her latest album, the “Sexy Ladies” singer served sultry glamour in a sheer brown gown featuring gathered ruching and subtle sparkle throughout. She paired the dramatic dress with voluminous honey-blonde beach waves that framed her face beautifully and elevated her glamorous makeup.

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown: Chloe Bailey, Nia Long, Olandria Carthen And More

These are just a few of the stars who have already delivered standout fashion moments on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet. As Culture’s Biggest Night continues, we’re expecting plenty more unforgettable looks.

Keep scrolling for our roundup of the best fashion from the evening.