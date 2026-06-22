Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

The home upgrades helping families get more value from their living spaces

Discover the best home upgrades boosting value for families. Transform living spaces with our top tips. Learn more today!

Published on June 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Home upgrades helping families get more value from their living spaces
Unsplash.com royalty-free image #30omXayKjQo, '' uploaded by Taylor Flowe (https://unsplash.com/@taypaigey), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/a-man-shooting-a-gun-30omXayKjQo on June 18th, 2026. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

The home upgrades that are helping families get more value from their living spaces are creating flexible multi-purpose rooms and upgrading storage solutions throughout the home. They’re also modernizing outdoor living spaces and improving energy efficiency and comfort.

The EPA says we spend around 90% of our time indoors, which means that the rooms we’re in need to feel comfortable and safe. In addition, they should make good use of space, especially if they’re small.

Families may be interested in making home upgrades so that everyone can have a good time.

Creating Flexible Multi-Purpose Rooms

You can maximize home value by transforming underused areas into flexible, multi-purpose spaces. Families often need rooms that can serve several functions throughout the day. For example, a home office can double as a guest bedroom, or a playroom can later become a study area.

You don’t always have to do a huge home renovation, either. You can install the following to adapt spaces to changing needs:

  • Built-in storage
  • Fold-away desks
  • Movable room dividers

These versatile layouts can make houses feel larger and more functional while improving everyday convenience.

Upgrading Storage Solutions Throughout the Home

A lack of storage can make even a large home feel cramped and disorganized. If you upgrade storage solutions, though, you can maximize your available square footage while creating a cleaner and more efficient living environment.

Space optimization ideas include:

  • Custom closet systems
  • Built-in shelving
  • Mudroom storage benches
  • Pantry organization features

Not only do these upgrades reduce clutter, but it also makes it easier for your family members to keep their belongings organized.

Modernizing Outdoor Living Spaces

Outdoor living spaces have become an extension of the home, and they offer families more room to relax, entertain, and spend time together. Upgrading things like the patios and decks can significantly increase usable living space while improving the property’s overall appeal.

You’ll benefit from having more room for activities, as well as greater flexibility when hosting guests. A well-designed outdoor area can also make a house feel much larger, and it often delivers a strong return on investment by increasing both enjoyment and marketability.

Improving Energy Efficiency and Comfort

One way families are focusing on living space enhancement is through energy-efficient upgrades. These upgrade examples can make indoor environments more consistent and enjoyable:

  • Insulation
  • Energy-efficient windows
  • Smart thermostats
  • Modern HVAC systems

Even if you choose a fireplace for your home, using a highly rated pellet stove insert can really help. Lower utility bills also free up your household budget, so your family can invest in other priorities.

In addition to immediate savings, energy-efficient features are also attractive to buyers who value sustainability and lower long-term expenses. These upgrades can improve both daily living and future resale potential.

These Home Upgrades Are Worth Making

Families who spend lots of time in their houses can find several improvements worth spending money on. Our examples of home upgrades should give you a good idea of what’s worth it to make your property not only more comfortable, but also more valuable.

If you found this article interesting, then check out the rest of our website for more.

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Lifestyle  |  Stephanie Heron

The home upgrades helping families get more value from their living spaces

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Our Forever President & First Lady: Barack And Michelle Officially Unveil The Obama Presidential Center

Comments
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Is Keke Palmer Shooting Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan? We Don’t Blame Her

Comments
7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Proud Papas: Celebrity Dads Celebrating Their First Father’s Day

Comments
Music  |  paige.boyd

Peabo Bryson’s “Celebration of Life” Arrangements Announced

Comments
Music  |  Kerbi Lynn

Slangtastic Showdown! B2K And Pretty Ricky To Face Off In Verzuz Battle Of The Millennium

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

“Spend My Life With You”: Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
8 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

90s Black Celebrity Couples We're Still Rooting For

Comments
20 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays Vol 31! Nique Ignites The 'Gram With Sun-Soaked Seduction

Comments
Basketball  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Kyrie Irving ‘Ghosted’ Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Reunion

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close